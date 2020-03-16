Interactive map shows all reported coronavirus cases in the world

(WAFB) - Case numbers and death tolls continue to rise as the novel coronavirus COVID-19 continues to sweep the globe.
An interactive map provided by the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering is very useful when tracking the numbers.
The map shows where every reported coronavirus case in the world is located and how many people have died from the virus.
The map is best viewed on a desktop. Tap/click for a bigger view from Johns Hopkins University.
Currently, over 3,000 people have died from the virus.
