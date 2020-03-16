I-64 west bridge work to continue through Monday morning

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the contractor working on the westbound Interstate 64 bridge over Route 20 at exit 121 in Charlottesville will need additional time to complete the work.
The latex overlay must reach a certain strength before the travel lane can be safely reopened to traffic.
The entrance ramp from northbound Route 20 to westbound I-64 and one westbound travel lane will likely remain closed through the morning commute.
VDOT advises planning an alternate route as delays will occur near the work zone.