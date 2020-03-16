Homeschool parent offers advice during COVID-19 school closure

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - With parents across the commonwealth trying to help their kids keep up with school during the coronavirus closure, one experienced homeschool parent is offering up some advice.
Margaret Keppel has homeschooled her children since 2004. She says not much is changing in their curriculum, but she is putting more emphasis on managing restrictions, like not going to large gatherings. She says for parents not used to students doing lessons at home, keeping a schedule can be a big help.
“I think families would be surprised at how much can be accomplished in a shorter period of time and how they’ll have more free time to do things together,” Margaret Keppel says, “because the schoolwork got done you know between 7:30 or 8:00 in the morning and 10:00 in the afternoon."
Her daughter Emma is home in Albemarle County from college at Notre Dame, where spring break has been extended until March 29, and will resume online after that. She says she has a leg up, because she is familiar with the structure and effort of online classes.
“So far it's been a great time to reflect on how I can do better in my year, mainly because it's very similar to my structure from high school; so I feel very comfortable doing online classes.” Emma Keppel said.
K through 12 schools are closed for at least two weeks starting on Monday, March 16.
