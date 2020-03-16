Get ready for a warm-up !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mostly cloudy skies will persist for the rest of the day. Our wind will shift to the south, and that will enhance a chance for patchy fog Tonight. Tuesday (St. Patrick’s Day), will feature a pleasant warm-up. An approaching front will give us a chance for a few scattered showers later Tuesday. The warming trend is expected to boost temperatures to near 80 by Friday. More significant rain is expected by late week. Conditions are expected to improve by the Weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy and cool, High: low 50s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog, Low: low 40s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, high: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain, High: low 70s...Low: low 60s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: around 80...Low: low 50s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s
Sunday: Partly sunny and cooler, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s
