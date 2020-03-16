Get ready for a warm-up !

A few spotty showers

By David Rogers | March 16, 2020 at 12:30 PM EDT - Updated March 16 at 12:30 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mostly cloudy skies will persist for the rest of the day. Our wind will shift to the south, and that will enhance a chance for patchy fog Tonight. Tuesday (St. Patrick’s Day), will feature a pleasant warm-up. An approaching front will give us a chance for a few scattered showers later Tuesday. The warming trend is expected to boost temperatures to near 80 by Friday. More significant rain is expected by late week. Conditions are expected to improve by the Weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy and cool, High: low 50s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog, Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, high: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain, High: low 70s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: around 80...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s

Sunday: Partly sunny and cooler, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.