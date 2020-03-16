Get ready for a warm-up !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mostly cloudy skies will persist for the rest of the day. Our wind will shift to the south, and that will enhance a chance for patchy fog Tonight. Tuesday (St. Patrick’s Day), will feature a pleasant warm-up. An approaching front will give us a chance for a few scattered showers later Tuesday. The warming trend is expected to boost temperatures to near 80 by Friday. More significant rain is expected by late week. Conditions are expected to improve by the Weekend. Have a great and safe day !