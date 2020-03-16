Future Wahoo Reece Beekman caps high school career with 4th state title

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The high school basketball season ended prematurely in the commonwealth...with most of the state championship games in the VHSL postponed, and the finalists being declared ‘co-champs.’
The defending national champion UVA men’s team never-even had a shot to get started in the NCAA Tournament, but a future Cavalier made some history on the bayou.
Six-foot-three point guard Reece Beekman capped off his career at Scotlandville Magnet in Baton rouge, Louisianna with his fourth-consecutive state championship.
Beekman had 16-points, 11-rebounds, and 10 assists, as his team won by 27-points in front of essential personnel only.
The four-star prospect was named the championship game’s Most Outstanding Player for the third year in a row.
Beekman says, “I would say this is my favorite one, out of all four. Just the whole season, we were on a mission the whole season, going after four rings. The whole season, we were just focused, and focused, and getting it really meant something.”
UVA has the No. 12 recruiting class in the nation for 2020, according to Rivals.com.
In addition to Beekman, Tony Bennett will have four-star small forward Jabri Abdur-Rahim, and three-star shooting guard Carson McCorkle joining the team next year.
However, Beekman wasn’t the only future Cavalier playing for Scotlandville, as UVA football signee Jonathan Horton is a 6-foot-4, 215-pound, four-star prospect at linebacker.
