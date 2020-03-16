Fluvanna Co. man donating food to people in need

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A man in Fluvanna County is working to provide food for people who need it most.
Ed Lauterbach is a chiropractor in Palmyra who has volunteered to deliver food free of charge to anyone who might not be able to leave their home.
Lauterbach says he wants to help set a positive example in the community during a stressful time.
“It’s hard for us to get items, you know toilet paper or whatever, and I’m a little more flexible. I can get to stores and stuff, but I can’t imagine elderly sick trying to get around these days. I just want to help out a little bit.” Latuerbach said.
If you or anyone else you know might need Lauterbach’s help you can contact him directly at 434-960-6733.
