First coronavirus case reported in Charlottesville

This is a rapidly changing situation, and information is being shared as it becomes available on the following websites: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus or www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus. Please consult www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus for the latest number of COVID-19 cases in Virginia. The Thomas Jefferson Health District has also activated a public information line, 434-972-6261, for questions from community members about the novel coronavirus situation.