Elkton man charged in connection with Rockingham Co. fatal crash

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police have charged an Elkton man in connection with a fatal crash in Rockingham County.
According to Virginia State Police, a 1998 Ford Ranger was heading north on Route 635 when it ran off the side of the road and struck a utility pole around 2 a.m. Saturday, March 14. The driver, 39-year-old Mark W. Shifflett, ran away from the scene.
A passenger in the pickup truck, 41-year-old Keith A. Shifflett, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.
Mark W. Shifflett is charged with driving under the influence and is currently being held at the Rockingham Regional Jail.
Virginia State Police Trooper K. Howard is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County. The crash occurred March 14, 2020 at 2:00 a.m. on Route 635 (River Road) at 2 tenths of a mile north of Route 636 (Bethel Church Road).
A 1998 Ford Ranger was traveling north on Rte. 635 when it ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.
The driver of the Ford, Mark W. Shifflett, 39, of Elkton, Va., fled the scene of the crash on foot, but was located a short time later. Shifflett was uninjured in the crash. Shifflett was not wearing a seat belt.
A passenger of the Ford, Keith A. Shifflett, 41, of Elkton, Va., died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Shifflett was not wearing a seat belt.
Mark W. Shifflett was charged with driving under the influence and is being held at the Rockingham Regional Jail.
The crash remains under investigation as other charges are pending.
