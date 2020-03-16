A chilly start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will keep us dry Today with northeasterly wind. Conditions will be cooler than normal, however an impressive warming trend is on the horizon. As southerly wind develops humidity and temperatures will rise. Over the next three to five days we will have a couple of opportunities for scatted showers. Right now the Weekend looks sunny and cooler. Have a great and day !
Today: Mostly cloudy and cool, High: low 50s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low: low 40s
Tuesday: mostly cloudy with a few showers, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain, High: low 70s...Low: low 60s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: around 80...Low: low 50s
Saturday: Partly sunny and cooler, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High 50s...Low: upper 20s
