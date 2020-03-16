A chilly start

Major league warm-up !

NBC29 Weather at Sunrise
By David Rogers | March 16, 2020 at 7:53 AM EDT - Updated March 16 at 7:59 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will keep us dry Today with northeasterly wind. Conditions will be cooler than normal, however an impressive warming trend is on the horizon. As southerly wind develops humidity and temperatures will rise. Over the next three to five days we will have a couple of opportunities for scatted showers. Right now the Weekend looks sunny and cooler. Have a great and day !

Today: Mostly cloudy and cool, High: low 50s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low: low 40s

Tuesday: mostly cloudy with a few showers, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain, High: low 70s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: around 80...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Partly sunny and cooler, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High 50s...Low: upper 20s

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.