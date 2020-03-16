Charlottesville volunteers make sure lunch is served during school closure

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Parent-teacher organizations in Charlottesville have paired up with the PB&J Fund to make sure kids are fed during the school closure due to COVID-19.
Governor Ralph Northam’s announcement on Friday, March 13, that all K - 12 schools would remain closed for at least two weeks did not leave much time or administrators to organize. Instead, volunteers coordinated online over the weekend to sign up for shifts to pack and deliver lunches on Monday, March 16.
The executive director of the PB&J Fund, Alex London-Gross, says she is inspired by the way people were able to come together.
“I think it really says a lot about that generosity and just the kindness of the community,” she said. “We do a program in the summer called holiday giving which is sort of similar to this, but instead of us buying all the food we just have volunteers being willing to donate items.”
Charlottesville schools have a plan in place to begin supplying breakfast and lunch bags starting Tuesday, March 17. You can find information about that here.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.