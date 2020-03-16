Charlottesville restaurants staying ahead of coronavirus fallout

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With the looming threat of COVID-19 discouraging people from dining out, restaurants in downtown Charlottesville are serving up a plan of action.
Restaurants including Bang, Bizou, and Citizen Burger Bar want to stress that they are still open and doubling down on sanitation practices. “Everybody is doing their part. We are wearing gloves, we are sanitizing things more than I would normally, cleaning things, washing hands,” said Charlottesville Restaurant Owner Andy McClure.
With the inevitable decline in public dining ahead, restaurants are fighting to stay ahead of the curve by rolling out more delivery services. “It’s impossible to describe how devastating it really could be if everybody went and locked down,” added McClure, who hopes patio season and nice weather on the downtown mall will draw crowds.
Take-out is another alternative. Restaurants are adapting a grab and go style that would allow patrons to pick up orders from the bar-top without any interpersonal contact involved. “The biggest fear I think is that people are going to feel that real profound sense of isolation," said Bizou General Manager Rachel Gendreau. "Although that is advisable we want to make sure that we stay upbeat for as long as possible that we’re positive that you know Charlottesville remains vibrant.”
Restaurants are also encouraging people to buy gift cards to use at a later date in order to make ends meet.
“I think it’s easy to say ‘oh I’m not in the restaurant industry’ or ‘I don’t go out to eat’ or something like that," said McClure. "But there is a domino effect, there is a connection between all of us. Everybody in this town is connected one way or another and it’s hard sometimes to visualize it to see it.”
Bang and Bizou are trying to roll out a full delivery service as soon as Friday or Saturday. Gendreau says servers, hosts, dishwashers, and all staff members alike will have to step up to the plate to help with this operation.
