Charlottesville Girl Scout troop creates ‘cookie-bot’ to increase sales

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Stella Butler and members of Girl Scout troop #927 have created a “Cookie-Bot” to help with sales this year. The selling station is made of a cardboard box set to be recycled, but instead the troop decided to reuse it.
Butler says she likes that the machines doesn’t run on electricity, but instead on girl-power.
The co-assistant leader of the troop, Lou Haney, says the Cookie-Bot can help the girls continue learning about marketing and sales.
“I think this year it’s been a lot of fun, because I think they’re starting to understand the entrepreneurial side of this,” said Haney, “and Cookie-Bot obviously I mean, for marketing, for getting attention, for being really cute: it really has helped a lot.”
All a customer needs to do is push a button on the Cookie-Bot, pay with cash or Venmo, and they can get their cookies through a window. The girls also have double sided signs to display how much people owe.
“Showing the amount that they need to pay for it,” says Butler, “And then on the other side it says, ‘Thank you for buying,’ because obviously Girl Scouts need manners.”
Haney says the girls will likely create a new and improved Cookie-Bot will likely be used for next year’s sales as well.
