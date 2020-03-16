Charlottesville Area Transit ups cleaning efforts amid COVID-19 concerns

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Extra steps are being made to keep people safe on public transit in Charlottesville.
Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) says it is not shutting down because so many people depend on the service, but it is taking extra precautions to make things safer for staff and riders.
“Prior to any releases from the CDC, CAT has taken action to hire a professional cleaning company to make sure that our buses are properly disinfected and receive a deep cleaning.” CAT Marketing Coordinator Kyle Ervin said.
Bus drivers are encouraged to wear gloves and wipe down the steering wheel and fair stations between each trip.
“As far as I know they’ve done a wonderful job. I haven’t seen a decrease in riders when I’m riding, which is pretty much every day, and they’ve been wonderful, they really have been wonderful.” Bus rider Brooks Goode said.
CAT says since so many people rely on its services, it wanted to make sure peoples needs are met.
“It’s important because we have a lot of people that are going to and from work, and wherever they are in their journey they depend on our service if they don’t have a car. This is their level of transit, so it’s important that we keep going, and we urge the community to keep a clean and safe environment, and to show them that we are doing the same as we battle coronavirus together." Ervin said.
The transit buses will be getting a deep cleaning this weekend.
