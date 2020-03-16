Albemarle County announces new procedures for visiting its offices

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is adding some new procedures at its offices to help fight the spread of COVID-19.
The county is temporarily restricting how people can use the Albemarle County Office Building on McIntire Road, as well as the Fire Rescue Administration off Stagecoach Drive.
Folks needing to use services located on 5th Street - the Albemarle County Police Department, Social Services, and Election Office - will also encounter limitations as officials try to avoid the chances of catching the coronavirus.
Read the newsletter below for additional information from Albemarle County.
03/16/2020 Albemarle County Newsletter:
To protect our staff and the public, Albemarle County is instituting temporary procedures in an effort to reduce transmission within our offices. If you cannot complete business with Albemarle County on the web or by phone, please note the following changes. Visit www.albemarle.org before you come in to see all of the services we offer online.
At McIntire Road:
- Visitor entrances are restricted to the main side visitors’ entrance and the Community Development North Wing Entrance. The rear visitors’ entrance will be closed.
- Visitors will only be permitted on first floor of the building*. Front desk personnel will call the appropriate department to have personnel meet the visitor and conduct business in the lobby. Tables and chairs have been arranged to facilitate this.
- Finance payments are strongly encouraged to be conducted through our online, phone, self-service kiosk, or payment dropoff methods, but window payments will still be accepted.
- Lane Auditorium will enforce social distancing through seat modifications.
- *Except for the 3/17 Board Work Session and the 3/18 Board Meeting
At Fire Rescue Administration off Stagecoach Drive
- The visitors’ entrance will be shifted to badge-access only.
- Signage will have a phone number for visitors to conduct business.
- If face-to-face interaction is required, an employee will meet the customer outside or in a well-ventilated room that allows social distancing.
At 5th Street
- Police & Social Services - Visitors will be restricted to the lobby, except with escort.
- Elections Office - Signage will have a phone number for visitors to conduct business. If face-to-face interaction is required, an employee will meet the customer outside or in a well-ventilated room that allows social distancing.