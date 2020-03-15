Variable Clouds Monday, Still Cool

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After some rain earlier Sunday morning, clouds and chilly temperatures highlighted the day. Mostly cloudy skies will linger tonight with some patchy fog and lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Variable clouds and cool for Monday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. An approaching cold front may touch off a few light showers Tuesday for Saint Patrick’s Day, but it will turn milder with highs in the low to mid 60s.
Wednesday more sunshine and just a touch cooler, but still above average for March.
The late week turns warmer along with a better chance of rain. The Spring Equinox occurs Thursday night at 11:50 PM. Thursday currently looks wetter and by Friday temperatures may top out in the upper 70s to near 80, ahead of the next cold front. At this time, trending drier for much of next weekend with temperatures cooling back down.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog, chilly. Lows mid to upper 30s.
Monday: Variable clouds, cool. Highs upper 40a to low 50s. Lows lower 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a scattered shower risk. Highs low to mid to 60s. Lows lower 40s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 50s to around 60. Lows lower 40s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, Rain likely. Mild. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Friday: Sun and clouds, warmer, showers, possible storm. Highs upper 70s.
Saturday: Early showers. Sun and clouds. Highs around 60.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, cooler. Highs low 50s.
