Two Monticello Mustangs share a relationship through the struggles life throws

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Not every player has to spend a lot of time on the court to play an impactful part on a team.
“He was able to find a nitch in being supportive of other players,” Monticello Boys Basketball Coach Gary Spry said.
Coach Spry preaches to his players to be more like senior guard Avery Jordan.
“I’m a comedian. I make people laugh,” Jordan said.
Avery has five military family members including his father who is currently deployed.
“What inspires me is my dad,” Jordan said. “I’m joining the Marines when I graduate. I feel like I have the mentality. For example, if we miss a free throw its five push-ups.”
His father is someone to look up to - especially after Jordan has overcome life tragedies that have made him who he is today. His mother passed away when he was just seven-years-old and Coach Spry can relate.
“At the age of 32, I lost my brother and my father. Those were my mentors and life was different after that,” Spry said.
Coach Spry is a father-like figure for Avery while the senior’s dad is fighting for America. What motivates the head coach the most is Jordan’s character.
“To still walk that course of life when he could have went somewhere else," Spry said. “You’re not being raised by your mother or your father. You’re raised by your aunt or your grandparents. You could easily be distracted and veer towards trouble or a bad group of friends.”
When life hands you things you never imagined would happen, the Mustangs believe in strength and moving forward knowing your loved ones are always with you.
