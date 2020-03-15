Some churches close doors in wake up COVID-19 outbreak, offering online services

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many places of worship across the NBC29 viewing area are making the difficult decision to close their doors as a measure to keep congregations safe from COVID-19, commonly referred to as the coronavirus, but for some, the services will still go on in a new way.
As the spread of COVID-19 halts classes, work and area business, its impact is stretching to places of faith across Central Virginia.
“We’ve been directed not to have a physical worship, so we are canceling our worship for the next two Sundays,” Trinity Episcopal Pastor Cass Bailey said.
The bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Virginia issued an order canceling church services for two weeks, leaving thousands at home on Sunday mornings.
“There are 190 Episcopal churches that she oversees so that affects them,” Bailey said.
All Virginia Conference United Methodist Churches are also closed and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, also known as the Mormon Church, is suspending all of its worship services globally. However, these closures are opening a spiritual window on a digital scale.
“We’re going to have probably a Facebook live service or a Google service, that kind of thing, which is a little different for us, but we’re going up to make that happen,” Bailey said.
After two weeks, some Central Virginia churches said they will reevaluate, hopefully having people shift from singing hymns at home, to praying in pews.
