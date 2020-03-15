NFL players approve new CBA by just 60 votes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In the National Football League, players approve the new collective bargaining agreement which lasts through 2030.
It includes going from 12 playoff teams to 14, an option to increase the regular season to 17 games rather than 16 starting in 2021, and increases in minimum salaries, performance-based pay and player revenue.
It was an extremely close race with a very thin margin of 60 votes with a 1,019 to 959 majority.
The deal also includes playing three rather than four preseason games and significant changes ro the league’s drug policies.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.