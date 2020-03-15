Movie theaters make sweeping changes during coronavirus pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Movie theaters across the country are making sweeping changes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic including those right here in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.
Regal Cinemas and AMC Theatres will also be reducing capacity to 50%.
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is ramping up its cleaning efforts by increasing the frequency of its cleaning and disinfecting all high traffic areas throughout the day, but some people are still going out.
"I'm very nervous about the coronavirus but we're trying to enjoy life while we still can. We're eating out while the restaurants are open, we're trying to be out in the community, supporting local businesses, keeping people employed," movie goer, Doug Barrese, said.
A number of upcoming movie releases have also been delayed as theaters are seeing fewer people turn out for the big screen.
