Jefferson-Madison Regional Library closing all branches amid coronavirus concerns

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - All branches of Jefferson Madison Regional Library (JMRL) will be closing their doors due to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus outbreak.
The libraries will shut their doors on Monday, March 16 at 6 p.m. and will remain closed through the end of March. For the next several weeks, the only people in the libraries will be manager-level employees. Library management says employees will be processing materials, preparing to re-open, and working on programming for the summer.
“We’re here for our patrons as much as we’re going to be able to be," Circulation Manager Brittany Eversberg said. "There still will be many emails to answer phones to answer, the book drops will still be available for people to return things.”
Library Director David Plunkett says that he always hopes to have library branches open when schools are closed to meet the need. However, this time public health means that cannot be the case.
“This is a very difficult time for everybody and a difficult time for the library," Plunkett said.
While the libraries are closing, JMRL wants to highlight that they have a variety of digital options available on their website.
“We have a plethora of databases, downloadable ebooks, downloadable audio books," Plunkett explained. "Lots of things to help a family stay informed, to be entertained, and to be at home during the weeks to come.”
JMRL says the plan is to re-open all branches in April. However, that is subject to change depending on the circumstances and advice of health department officials.
