Cloudy and cool

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -As expected plenty of clouds with a few showers and drizzle Today. An area of low pressure is to our south keeping us cool and unsettled. Drier air will gradually work into our area starting Tonight into Monday. Warmer conditions will persist through late week with temperatures approaching 80 degrees . As we look ahead to the upcoming week there will be a couple of rain opportunities with drier conditions expected by next Weekend. Have a great and safe day !