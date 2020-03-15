CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -As expected plenty of clouds with a few showers and drizzle Today. An area of low pressure is to our south keeping us cool and unsettled. Drier air will gradually work into our area starting Tonight into Monday. Warmer conditions will persist through late week with temperatures approaching 80 degrees . As we look ahead to the upcoming week there will be a couple of rain opportunities with drier conditions expected by next Weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Cloudy with a few showers and drizzle, High: mid 40s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog, Low: mid 30s
Monday: Mostly cloudy and cool, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with late showers, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s
Thursday: Cloudy with periods of rain, High: around 60...Low: low 50s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s
Saturday: Partly sunny and pleasant, High: around 60...Low: mid 30s
