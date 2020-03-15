Albemarle County announces COVID-19 outbreak changes

Albemarle County is taking the threat of COVID-19 in our community seriously. Our public safety professionals and administration have been working diligently to balance the essential functions of local government with the need to reduce transmission and protect vulnerable populations.The Board of Supervisors is working through one of our most time-sensitive mandates, our annual budget process. The budget process directs our investments in the community’s priorities, and public participation is a critical part of this process. In the face of COVID-19, inviting the public to attend town halls, budget work sessions, and public hearings is not responsible.In my capacity as Chair of the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors, I have asked County Executive Jeff Richardson to bring forward at the work session on Tuesday, March 17, a revised budget schedule that will delay further activity on the budget process and extend the schedule such that the Fiscal Year 2021 Budget will not be adopted on April 20, as originally planned.What the new timeline will be is not known at this time, but it will be responsive to our community’s resiliency. We are still listening, however. Any comments about the budget, or any other topic, can be submitted to the Board of Supervisors at bos@albemarle.org or mailed to the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, 401 McIntire Road, 2nd Floor, Charlottesville, VA 22902. All items received through these methods are part of the public record and will be shared with the entire Board of Supervisors.