Two Charlottesville area facilities are ramping up efforts to protect seniors from the coronavirus

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Charlottesville area facilities primarily serving seniors are ramping up efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, commonly referred to as the coronavirus.
People over the age of 60 are one of the most vulnerable populations to the virus, so The Center and The Martha Jefferson House are doing their part to keep seniors safe. However, now that fear over the coronavirus has spread, that effort involves more than just protecting people’s physical health.
“It circles all around social engagement and healthy living and it’s hard to do that when we have to close our doors,” The Center’s Executive Director Peter Thompson said. After 60 years of service to seniors, the Center, which was already planning on closing as it prepares to move locations, is shutting its doors early. “The Center needs to close our doors to make sure everybody is safe and healthy,” Thompson said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending social distancing and many seniors are taking the advice.
“We’ve canceled our trips to the grocery stores, we’ve canceled our trips to the symphony,” Martha Jefferson House Director of Nursing Dianne Wakatsuki said.
The Martha Jefferson House is taking a multi-pronged approach to protect its residents.
“We have decided to also limit the number of visitors so we’re asking only essential visitors enter the house,” Wakatsuki said.
Anyone visiting must use hand sanitizer, fill out a questionnaire about where they’ve been and get their temperature checked. While physical health is important, these restrictive measures can also take a toll on a senior’s mental health, so the Martha Jefferson house is all ears.
“We’re also offering opportunities for residents to sit with any one of our leadership people and discuss any concerns,” Wakatsuki said.
While The Center is closed, its executive director is urging people to get in touch with anyone who may be socially isolated and make sure they have what they need. The Center is still planning to have its grand opening at its new Belvedere location on April 18.
