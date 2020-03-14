People and students in Charlottesville react to social distancing recommendations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Some University of Virginia students are ignoring the university’s advice to stay home, while people in Charlottesville remain split over the advice to avoid public areas and gatherings.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising people to limit their social interactions amid the COVID-19 outbreak. However, as UVA students prepare to begin all online classes, some students say they are not concerned about contracting the coronavirus.
Second year UVA student Makaela Johansen said she plans on going home, adding she believes students should be more concerned about the pandemic. Johansen said she’s focusing on the switch to the digital classroom.
“As an architecture school student, I think it’s going to be very rough because a lot of our stuff is physical models and in class reviews," Johansen said.
The Downtown mall crowd was noticeably thinner than usual on a spring-like day, but dozens still roamed the stores and dined at the restaurants.
“Just getting out of the house ... I’m not really terribly concerned about what’s going on, I mean you can go out and walk around. I’ve washed my hands probably more often than I have in my entire life, but I’m gonna be outside every day," Charlottesville resident, David Hughes, said.
Current CDC guidelines say if you are going to go out, try to avoid large crowds and people who are sick, and try to maintain at least some space between yourself and others.
