Parents react to Northam’s order to close all Va. Schools

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Ralph Northam is ordering all K-12 schools in Virginia to close due to the coronavirus pandemic. That closure will last a minimum of two-weeks starting Monday, March 16. The decision has many parents worried about what to do with their kids while they’re at work.
A parent at Burley Middle School says he wishes people would take the time to read up on the virus and not panic right away. However, he is in a different situation than most parents when it comes to school closing since he works from home.
“I’m not as affected as much because I work for myself. With everything going on, I’ve got plenty of free time now to be at home with him. For me, it’s kind of nice I get to spend time with the kids when normally I’d be traveling somewhere working,” Brad Clore, a parent, said.
At this time, it’s unclear exactly how students will finish out the rest of the school year. Those decisions will be left up to individual school systems.
