Kluge-Ruhe museum closes because of spread of coronavirus

By Lottye Lockhart | March 14, 2020 at 10:27 AM EDT - Updated March 14 at 10:27 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s Kluge-Ruhe museum announced on Saturday, March 14, that it will be closed until further notice because of concern over the spread of coronavirus. The museum holds a collection of indigenous Australian art.

UPDATE: Kluge-Ruhe and Coronavirus

Many of you will be wondering how Kluge-Ruhe is responding to the threat of COVID-19 in our area. Everything is subject to change in the coming days and weeks, and this page will stay updated.

VISITING THE MUSEUM

The museum is currently closed until further notice to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

PROGRAMS

We have cancelled all programs through April 5. We will let you know if programs will be rescheduled for a later date.

DAILY WORK

Until further notice, Kluge-Ruhe staff will continue to work on location on future projects and partnerships. This is likely to change in the coming days. If we begin to work off-site, we’ll notify you here and will provide phone numbers where you can reach us.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.