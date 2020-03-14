Kluge-Ruhe museum closes because of spread of coronavirus

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s Kluge-Ruhe museum announced on Saturday, March 14, that it will be closed until further notice because of concern over the spread of coronavirus. The museum holds a collection of indigenous Australian art.
UPDATE: Kluge-Ruhe and Coronavirus
Many of you will be wondering how Kluge-Ruhe is responding to the threat of COVID-19 in our area. Everything is subject to change in the coming days and weeks, and this page will stay updated.
VISITING THE MUSEUM
The museum is currently closed until further notice to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
PROGRAMS
We have cancelled all programs through April 5. We will let you know if programs will be rescheduled for a later date.
DAILY WORK
Until further notice, Kluge-Ruhe staff will continue to work on location on future projects and partnerships. This is likely to change in the coming days. If we begin to work off-site, we’ll notify you here and will provide phone numbers where you can reach us.
