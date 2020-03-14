James Monroe’s Highland temporarily closes

Highland, the home of James Monroe, the fifth president of the United States, is adjacent to Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello in Charlottesville, Virginia. Purchased by Monroe in 1793, the property was home to the Monroe family for nearly 25 years. Highland interprets the period of Monroe’s public career, including the historic experiences of enslaved African Americans who lived on the property. Acquired by William & Mary (Monroe’s alma mater) in 1974, Highland offers tours each day, hosts community and private events, and features a robust museum shop including a Virginia Artisans Room. For hours, directions and more information, visit highland.org or call 434-293-8000.