James Monroe’s Highland temporarily closes

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, March 14, James Monroe’s Highland in Albemarle County announced it will be closed to visitors until April 3, because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus. All programs that had been scheduled during that time have been canceled.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — James Monroe’s Highland will be closed to visitors March 14 through April 3, 2020 in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. All programs and events scheduled during this time will be postponed or canceled. We feel that this is the appropriate action to follow public health recommendations to avoid gatherings and events at this time.
During this period a small staff will be working behind the scenes on enhancements to the visitor experience, and some office personnel will be working remotely and will be able to answer your questions. We will monitor the situation and evaluate our planned April 4 re-opening. Updates will appear on https://highland.org/ as well as Highland’s social media.
About James Monroe’s Highland
Highland, the home of James Monroe, the fifth president of the United States, is adjacent to Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello in Charlottesville, Virginia. Purchased by Monroe in 1793, the property was home to the Monroe family for nearly 25 years. Highland interprets the period of Monroe’s public career, including the historic experiences of enslaved African Americans who lived on the property. Acquired by William & Mary (Monroe’s alma mater) in 1974, Highland offers tours each day, hosts community and private events, and features a robust museum shop including a Virginia Artisans Room. For hours, directions and more information, visit highland.org or call 434-293-8000.
