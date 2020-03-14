Chilly Rain, Some Light Snow Higher Elevations into Sunday.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A chilly rain will develop across the region, especially later tonight and continue into Sunday morning. Along the Blue Ridge Mountains and into the Shenandoah Valley the rain may mix with and change to some snow before tapering off during Sunday morning. In these areas, a light accumulation is possible, mainly a coating to under an inch and generally on grassy areas and colder surfaces. Overall rain amounts, around a quarter inch. Temperatures for most locations Sunday morning ranging from the mid 30s to around 40.