Chilly Rain, Some Light Snow Higher Elevations into Sunday.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A chilly rain will develop across the region, especially later tonight and continue into Sunday morning. Along the Blue Ridge Mountains and into the Shenandoah Valley the rain may mix with and change to some snow before tapering off during Sunday morning. In these areas, a light accumulation is possible, mainly a coating to under an inch and generally on grassy areas and colder surfaces. Overall rain amounts, around a quarter inch. Temperatures for most locations Sunday morning ranging from the mid 30s to around 40.
While most of the rain and or snow will taper off during Sunday morning, clouds will linger into the afternoon with some drizzle possible. Chilly temperatures in the 40s.
Temperatures still cool, but will start to rebound Monday, with drier conditions expected. A few showers are possible on Saint Patrick’s Day Tuesday, highs back in the 60s. Currently, the mid week is trending dry, but more rain is likely for the end of the week. The Spring Equinox occurs Thursday night at 11:50 PM.
Tonight: Light rain develops. Some mix to snow overnight for the higher elevations. Chilly, some patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
Sunday: Morning rain showers for central VA. Rain and or snow for the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge. Cloudy and chilly in the afternoon. Some drizzle possible. Highs in the 40s.
Sunday night: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
Monday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 40a to low 50s. Lows lower 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a scattered shower risk. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows lower 40s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 50s. Lows lower 40s.
Thursday: Rain likely. Highs 50s. Lows in the 40s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, warmer, showers, possible storm. Highs upper 60s to near 70.
Saturday: Early showers. Sun and clouds. Highs low to mid 60s.
