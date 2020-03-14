Chilly rain and even a little snow

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Overall not a bad March weather day on this Saturday. Temperatures won’t be as warm as they were Friday. Clouds thicken ahead of a developing storm system over the Mississippi and Ohio Valley today.
Rain showers arrive this evening into Sunday morning. A little wet snow will mix in over the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley late tonight into Sunday morning. Some areas may get a brief grassy coating of snow. Most areas will stay above freezing. It’ll just be a chilly rain for central VA. Less than a quarter inch of rainfall is projected.
Precipitation exits Sunday afternoon. Clouds will linger along with chillier air. Highs below average for a change.
Improving weather Monday with highs back to average for this time in March.
A passing shower risk for St. Patrick’s Day.
More rain chances at the end of next week.
Saturday: Increasing clouds. Dry during the day. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Light and variable breeze.
Saturday night: Rain showers develop. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Patchy fog.
Sunday: Morning rain showers for central VA. Rain and wet snow for the Shenandoah Valley. Little to no accumulation. Cloudy and chilly in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Patchy fog.
Sunday night: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
Monday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 50s. Lows lower 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a scattered shower risk. Highs upper 60s. Lows lower 40s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 50s. Lows lower 40s.
Thursday: Rain likely. Highs lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with some showers around. Highs near 70.
