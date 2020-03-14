Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority halts evictions amid coronavirus outbreak

If the coronavirus response triggers sustained reductions in economic demand and household income, large numbers of Charlottesville and Albemarle’s low-income residents who are already living paycheck to paycheck are particularly at risk. Further, responding to an eviction action requires residents to appear at the courthouses, regardless of their health — making it impossible for high-risk individuals to self-quarantine, and increasing their risk of contracting the virus. In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus and keep residents healthy and safe, we must keep people housed.