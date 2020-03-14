Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority halts evictions amid coronavirus outbreak

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority (CRHA) says that it is halting evictions for at least two weeks during the COVID-19 novel coronavirus outbreak.
As the CDC calls for social distancing, and with schools and businesses closing, the CRHA partnered with the Public Housing Association of Residents (PHAR) to ensure that all court actions will be delayed, and late fees waived, until March 27. The organizations may extend the deadline on the advice of health department officials.
3/13/2020 - Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority Press Release:
The Charlottesville Housing and Redevelopment Authority (CRHA), in partnership with the Public Housing Association of Residents (PHAR), will suspend evictions and voucher terminations until least March 27th, 2020 during this public health crisis, as COVID-19 has spreads across the nation. CRHA has a “Residents First” approach and are committed to protecting our most vulnerable during this public health emergency. CRHA may consider extending the suspension period based on directives from HUD or medical health officials.
Specifically, we have instructed our attorneys and property managers to:
1. Continue (postpone) all pending actions in court until after March 27th, 2020;
2. Suspend all activities, such as initial and final notices, related to evictions and voucher terminations until March 27th, 2020,
a. including all nonpayment of rent and lease violation actions that arose or will arise before March 27th, 2020; and
b. including all proposed voucher terminations that arose or will arise before March 27th, 2020;
3. Rescind any outstanding eviction notices that are pending;
4. Proactively accommodate income reporting and rent adjustments with attention to public health guidance;
5. Halt any accrual of late fees during period until at least March 27th, 2020; and
6. Apply the hardship exemption for residents broadly and liberally when it is requested.
If the coronavirus response triggers sustained reductions in economic demand and household income, large numbers of Charlottesville and Albemarle’s low-income residents who are already living paycheck to paycheck are particularly at risk. Further, responding to an eviction action requires residents to appear at the courthouses, regardless of their health — making it impossible for high-risk individuals to self-quarantine, and increasing their risk of contracting the virus. In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus and keep residents healthy and safe, we must keep people housed.
We encourage all of our fellow housing providers, particularly those who serve vulnerable and low-income residents in this region to join us in protecting our community.
Sincerely,
Betsy Roettger, Chair, CRHA Board of Commissioners
And Kathleen Glen-Matthews, Interim Executive Director
Charlottesville Redevelopment Housing Authority.
