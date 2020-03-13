Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind students play goalball

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - In the Shenandoah Valley, some girls who are used to stepping out of their comfort zones are proving that their disabilities will not stand in their way. Students at the Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind are participating in goalball.
Goalball dates back to 1946 and is a team sport designed specifically for athletes with a vision impairment. Participants compete in teams of three and try to throw a weighted ball into the opponents' goal.
“You’re literally laying your body out from side to side trying to stop the ball,” VSDB Goalball Coach Rachel Lovell said. “You can do it. You can push down those barriers. You can have those opportunities if you have the motivation and they want to do it.”
The girls were headed to Boston to play in a tournament, but unfortunately, that was canceled due to health concerns.
