Virginia coaches mourn the loss of sports; what’s next?

“There’s going be a lot of time on the phone because guys are scattering at this point so I’m going spend a lot of time on the phone,” UVA Wrestling Head Coach Steve Garland said. “Trying to then unpack the what next and where do we go from here? Because my guys are planners, I want to make sure I help them processed through the word next. That way they’re not stressing them out more than they have to.”