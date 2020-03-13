VDH: Coronavirus cases in Virginia now at 30

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) says there are now 30 people who have tested positive for COVID-19, commonly called coronavirus.
Governor Ralph Northam said Friday, March 13, that there were 29 cases in the commonwealth. However, VDH updated the count soon after the governor’s announcement.
Gov. Northam declared a state of emergency Thursday, while multiple localities - including Charlottesville and Albemarle County - issued their own declaration of emergency.
Dr. Lilian Peake, the state epidemiologist, said there is so far no sign of “community spread” of the virus in Virginia.
The coronavirus has infected around 136,000 people worldwide and killed more than 5,000. For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for some, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people who contract it recover within weeks.
Meanwhile, schools systems in the commonwealth struggled with the decision whether to remain open. Charlottesville, Albemarle County, Madison County, and Orange County all canceled classes for students Monday, March 16.
The University of Virginia is among a growing number of universities that have suspended on-campus instruction, extended spring break, or both. Other schools include William & Mary, James Madison University, and Longwood University, where a student tested positive for COVID-19.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.