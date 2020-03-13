UVA professors taking seminars on how to move their classes online in just days

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia professors are becoming students again as they learn how to move their classes online in just days.
The university recently announced it was canceling classes on UVA Grounds for several weeks due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, also called coronavirus. School officials plan to revisit the matter the first week of April.
UVA will use Zoom, an online video conferencing program. Professors will have the opportunity over the next few days to take part in training sessions and ask questions ranging from the technical - like how to share their screens so students can view PowerPoints - to the personal - how can they keep morale high for students?
“We recognize that it’s going to be a challenge for faculty, for students, for staff, but this is the right thing to do to keep folks healthy and safe and to make sure that we continue offering opportunities to continue academic progress,” UVA Spokesperson Brian Coy said.
The university is planning to begin online classes starting Thursday, March 19, but many questions from both faculty and students remain.
