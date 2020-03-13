Tracking a fornt

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A few showers for our morning commute. However, skies will clear as our wind increases. But that southwesterly flow will be responsible for temperatures warming into the 70s. Meanwhile an approaching cold front will partially clear skies and assist in improving conditions by this afternoon. As we approach the Weekend temperatures will become seasonal Saturday, and colder Sunday. Clearing and seasonal by by early next week,,, Have a great and safe Weekend !
Today: Early showers, then clearing, breezy and warmer, High: mid 70s
Tonight: Mostly clear, Low: around 40
Saturday: Mix of clouds and sunshine, High upper 50s...Low: mid 30s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High upper 40s...Low: mid 30s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: around 40
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s,
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.