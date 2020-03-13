Tracking a fornt

Temperature whip-lash

By David Rogers | March 13, 2020 at 7:57 AM EDT - Updated March 13 at 8:06 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A few showers for our morning commute. However, skies will clear as our wind increases. But that southwesterly flow will be responsible for temperatures warming into the 70s. Meanwhile an approaching cold front will partially clear skies and assist in improving conditions by this afternoon. As we approach the Weekend temperatures will become seasonal Saturday, and colder Sunday. Clearing and seasonal by by early next week,,, Have a great and safe Weekend !

Today: Early showers, then clearing, breezy and warmer, High: mid 70s

Tonight: Mostly clear, Low: around 40

Saturday: Mix of clouds and sunshine, High upper 50s...Low: mid 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High upper 40s...Low: mid 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: around 40

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s,

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

