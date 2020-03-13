Tracking a fornt

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A few showers for our morning commute. However, skies will clear as our wind increases. But that southwesterly flow will be responsible for temperatures warming into the 70s. Meanwhile an approaching cold front will partially clear skies and assist in improving conditions by this afternoon. As we approach the Weekend temperatures will become seasonal Saturday, and colder Sunday. Clearing and seasonal by by early next week,,, Have a great and safe Weekend !