Tom Tom Festival postponed because of coronavirus concerns

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Friday, March 13, the Tom Tom Foundation announced it would postpone the summit and festival initially scheduled for April will be pushed back to September 21 through 27.
Organizers cited concerns about the health of guests and speakers who had planned to attend the festival.
All tickets that have been purchased will be honored for the fall dates. The Tom Tom Foundation is working to keep much of the previously scheduled programming for the new dates. It is working on a plan to refund tickets for any events that are not able to be rescheduled.
03/13/2020 Release from the Tom Tom Foundation:
New Dates: September 21-27, 2020
In light of the developing COVID-19 situation, the Tom Tom Foundation has made the difficult decision to reschedule our upcoming Summit & Festival. The health and safety of our guests, speakers, partners, and employees is our highest priority.
Our team is working with our speakers and collaborators to preserve as much of our previously announced program as possible. All tickets purchased for the original April dates will be honored for the fall dates, and we are developing a refund plan for events that we are not able to reschedule. We’ll keep our website updated accordingly over the coming weeks.
We are grateful for your continued support and patience as we as we finalize the details of this necessary rescheduling, and we wish you all a safe and healthy spring.
Sincerely,
The Tom Tom Team
