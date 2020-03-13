Thomas Jefferson Health District ready for pandemic

“We need to determine either as a primary care provider or through the health system what were the true risks involved. Did the individual travel from one of the Level 3 or Level 2 countries. Was the individual in direct contact with someone who is a confirmed or presumptive case of COVID-19. Once we understand that background and determine the true risk of exposure, decisions can be made about testing and we will prioritize those individuals as opposed to an individual who may have the flu - which is one thing we would test for before this," TJHD Senior Policy Analyst Ryan McKay said.