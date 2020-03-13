Staunton man charged with malicious wounding

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Staunton man is being held without bond in connection with a reported stabbing.
Deputies with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 600 block of Jefferson Highway around 12:20 a.m. Friday, March 13. They believe 57-year-old William M. Pearson had stabbed a man in the chest.
The victim was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Pearson is charged with malicious wounding, felony destruction of property, and tampering with a vehicle. He is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail.
03/13/2020 Release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office:
At 0021 hours, March 13, 2020, deputies responded to the 600 block of Jefferson Hwy, Staunton, for the report of a stabbing.
The reporting party identified the alleged offender as William M. Pearson, Jr., 57 of Staunton, and reported his description and direction of travel; he left on foot. Responding deputies located Pearson in the area and quickly detained him.
The investigation revealed that Pearson was involved in a verbal altercation with a man. The incident escalated and resulted in Pearson stabbing the man in the torso before he allegedly punctured the tires on the caller’s vehicle.
The victim, a man in his 50’s, was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Pearson was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, felony destruction of property, and tampering with a vehicle. He is being held in MRRJ without bond.
If anyone has any information about this investigation, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.
