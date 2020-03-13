St. Anne’s-Belfield: ‘presumptive positive’ COVID-19 in school’s community in Albemarle County

We have also made the difficult decision to close our dormitory and support our international boarding students in traveling home for the remainder of the school year. This has been a heart-wrenching decision, yet one which comes at the strong recommendation of health professionals, who advise that the close quarters of the dorm and the communal nature of our dining hall and dorm living carry far too much health risk for our students and faculty. Furthermore, as people return from European and domestic travel over the break, we do not have the capacity to facilitate adequate social distancing and potential isolation measures, if needed. We are working diligently to arrange travel for our students, and they will, of course, continue their studies remotely until the end of the school year.