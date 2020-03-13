Report: Charlottesville affordable housing crisis disproportionately affects black people

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new report finds black people are the most hurt by Charlottesville’s affordable housing crisis.
The report, titled The Impact of Racism on Affordable Housing in Charlottesville, was released Thursday afternoon by the Charlottesville Low-Income Housing Coalition.
It found that as home values have risen an average of 5% every year since 2012, black families have been disproportionately force out, and have had to move farther away from the city to find affordable options.
According to the report, more than 3,300 households in the Charlottesville area have unmet housing needs.
The report makes a number of recommendations for fixing the crisis. Above all, it encourages the city take an equitable approach and prioritize input from historically marginalized groups.
It also suggests that the city adopt a comprehensive plan that includes a higher percentage allocated to affordable housing from each neighborhood, rent and tax relief programs, and more inclusionary zoning ordinances.
3/12/2020 Charlottesville Low-Income Housing Coalition Press Release:
Charlottesville Low-Income Housing Coalition Releases Report Connecting Racism and Lack of Affordable Housing
Report exposes the human impact of local displacement, documents the history of racial discrimination in housing, and proposes policy tools to address affordable housing crisis.
Charlottesville, VA - Today, the Charlottesville Low-Income Housing Coalition (CLIHC) released “The Impact of Racism on Affordable Housing in Charlottesville,” a report tracing the origins of, and proposed solutions to, the City’s affordable housing crisis. The report illustrates the human impact of historical racist housing policies in Charlottesville to argue that the dire need for housing among low-income families in our community today is a direct result of racist housing policies. The report also delineates policy solutions that the City can pursue right now to redress past actions that have produced deeply entrenched racial disparities in access to housing and wealth-building opportunities.
The report made the following findings:
- Harland Bartholomew, the primary culprit in zoning segregation techniques identified in Richard Rothstein’s Color of Law, planned the City of Charlottesville. The map has remained largely unchanged since he created the plan.
- Since 2012, the cost of housing in Charlottesville has risen by an average of five percent (5%) per year. The City of Charlottesville’s own recent affordable housing study estimates more than 3,300 households currently have unmet housing needs in the City. As housing costs have risen, housing options for higher income households have blossomed across the City, while opportunities for lower-income households have diminished.
“The housing crisis is hurting low-income people across Charlottesville, but Black residents are being hit the hardest. The legacies racist housing covenants, discriminatory lending, and land seizures all contribute to the racist character of the housing crisis today," said Aaron Winston, a member of the Charlottesville Low-Income Housing Coalition.
CLIHC asked more than 100 Charlottesville residents about their experiences finding and keeping an affordable home in this community. Their input shows that low-income people, especially residents of historically Black neighborhoods, face many barriers, such as inadequate transportation, rapidly rising rents and taxes, and jobs without adequate pay, as well as displacement from their homes.
“I’ve lived here for 46 years, and this city has changed so much. Charlottesville has become unaffordable and it has made it feel like it is not a community anymore,” said Gloria Beard, resident of the 10th and Page neighborhood.
CLIHC believes that justice is still possible. The report recommends that the city use a racial equity lens to evaluate all new policies and rules affecting housing, including zoning and taxation, as well as continuing to devote funding to safe, decent, and affordable housing, through both increased public investment and greater incentives for private development of deeply affordable housing.
“Charlottesville has the tools and the means to redress our community inheritance of race discrimination and the resulting inequities which continue today. The question left is whether we have the will to do so,” asserts Elaine Poon from the Legal Aid Justice Center.
The Coalition is asking the City to:
- Implement significant improvements to the rent and tax relief programs. Expanding rent relief is just as high a priority because rents are spiraling and causing displacement due to landlords passing their increased costs — and potential for rapidly increasing profits — down to tenants.
- Create a Strike Fund to enable rapid property purchases to expand opportunities for affordable housing.
- Pass a strong inclusionary zoning ordinance that prioritizes very low-income households;
- Make a Comprehensive Plan and Land-use Plan where each neighborhood in the city provides an equal percentage of affordable housing. It must act swiftly and prioritize historically marginalized people’s input.
- Finally, our local housing authority and non-profit developers are the most effective way to provide for truly affordable housing in this city. We must ensure resident-led public and subsidized housing Redevelopment is fully supported by city officials.
It is CLIHC’s hope that by making these changes, Charlottesville can work towards creating a healthy and secure place to live for all its residents.
PDF of the report is available at www.justice4all.org/Cville-Housing-Report
About the Charlottesville Low-Income Housing Coalition
The Charlottesville Low-Income Housing Coalition (CLIHC) is a coalition of residents and community-based organizations standing against displacement, and for increased affordable housing for very low-income people. The organizations active with CLIHC include Habitat for Humanity, the Legal Aid Justice Center, the Public Housing Association of Residents (PHAR), and Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ).
About the Legal Aid Justice Center
The Legal Aid Justice Center (LAJC) fights injustice in the lives of individual Virginians while rooting out exploitative policies and practices that keep people in poverty. LAJC uses impact litigation, community organizing, and policy advocacy to solve urgent problems in areas such as housing, education, civil rights, immigration, healthcare and consumer finance. LAJC’s primary service areas are Charlottesville, Northern Virginia, Richmond and Petersburg, but their work improves the lives of low-income people statewide.
About Showing Up Racial Justice Charlottesville
SURJ-Charlottesville is part of a national network of groups and individuals organizing white people for racial justice. Through community organizing, mobilizing, and education, SURJ moves white people to act as part of a multi racial majority for justice with passion and accountability. We work to connect people across the country while supporting and collaborating with local and national racial justice organizing efforts. SURJ provides a space to build relationships, skills, and political analysis to act for change.
About the Public Housing Association of Residents
PHAR’s mission is to To Educate and Empower Low-Income Residents to Protect and Improve Our Own Communities through Collective Action. It is the federally recognized Resident Council and represent approximately 900 people living in 376 CRHA homes. PHAR is entirely governed by public housing residents and one Section 8 resident. It represents all public housing residents in all aspects of their living conditions.
