Report: Charlottesville affordable housing crisis disproportionately affects black people

Charlottesville, VA - Today, the Charlottesville Low-Income Housing Coalition (CLIHC) released “The Impact of Racism on Affordable Housing in Charlottesville,” a report tracing the origins of, and proposed solutions to, the City’s affordable housing crisis. The report illustrates the human impact of historical racist housing policies in Charlottesville to argue that the dire need for housing among low-income families in our community today is a direct result of racist housing policies. The report also delineates policy solutions that the City can pursue right now to redress past actions that have produced deeply entrenched racial disparities in access to housing and wealth-building opportunities.