NCAA grants athletes in spring sports extra season of eligibility

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The NCAA will grant an extra year of eligibility to all spring sports athletes who had their seasons cut short due to the Coronavirus.
FROM THE NCAA:
Council leadership agreed that eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I student-athletes who participated in spring sports. Details of eligibility relief will be finalized at a later time. Additional issues with NCAA rules must be addressed, and appropriate governance bodies will work through those in the coming days and weeks.
The NCAA made the announcement early Friday afternoon, after the spring sports season was wiped out by the NCAA and conferences across the nation on Thursday.
Scholarships and team-size will be core among the issues that need to be worked out, but the announcement is good news for a guy like Michael Kraus.
If he chooses to come back, the senior attackman on the men’s lacrosse team is now 34-goals behind Doug Knight’s all-time record at UVA.
He’s also 29-points behind Steele Stanwick’s career-record of 269.
Kraus has scored at least 34-goals in every season on grounds.
The nine seniors on the Virginia rowing team could also have another year, if they choose to return.
The Cavaliers have won ten-consecutive ACC Championship Regattas.
UVA has won nineteen of the twenty conference titles, overall.
They finished in 10th place at the NCAA Championships last year.
The ‘eligibility relief’ will not apply to winter sport athletes like basketball or swimming.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.