MRRJ suspending family visitations due to COVID-19 concerns

The Middle River Regional Jail is concerned for the health and safety of staff, inmates, and the public. Operating a clean facility is a source of pride for staff and inmates; however, increased disinfectant cleaning was implemented for common use surfaces several weeks ago. Further, in response to the growing concern with the spread of the Coronavirus and in light of Governor Northam’s declaration of a State of Emergency (March 12, 2020), operations at MRRJ have been modified.