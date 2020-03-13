MRRJ suspending family visitations due to COVID-19 concerns

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Middle River Regional Jail (MRRJ) is suspending family visitations until further notice.
The jail made the announcement Friday, March 13, as part of its ongoing efforts to ensure the health and safety of staff, inmates, and the public.
MRRJ recently implemented new procedures to help reduce the risk of COVID-19, also referred to as coronavirus.
Inmates at MRRJ can still contact family members through email, telephone (debit and collect call), and writing letters.
Middle River Regional Jail says it will continue to monitor guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and make changes to operations as this guidance indicates.
The Virginia Department of Health says there are currently 29 “presumptive positive” cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth, including one man in Harrisonburg.
03/13/2020 Release from Middle River Regional Jail:
The Middle River Regional Jail is concerned for the health and safety of staff, inmates, and the public. Operating a clean facility is a source of pride for staff and inmates; however, increased disinfectant cleaning was implemented for common use surfaces several weeks ago. Further, in response to the growing concern with the spread of the Coronavirus and in light of Governor Northam’s declaration of a State of Emergency (March 12, 2020), operations at MRRJ have been modified.
Effective March 9, 2020 all inmates leaving MRRJ for court or other appointments began having their temperature taken before departing the facility.
Effective March 12, 2020 the following additional steps were implemented:
1. All staff, contractors, and visitors that require entrance to the secure perimeter of MRRJ will be required to have their temperature taken. Any individual with a temperature 100 degrees or more will be denied entry.
2. All inmates to include work release inmates have had their temperature taken prior to departing the facility. Any inmate with a temperature 100 degrees or more will not be permitted to depart the facility, will be segregated and examined by medical staff. Medical staff will consult with the on-call physician if indicated.
3. All inmates returning to MRRJ will have their temperature taken prior to returning to the general population of the facility. Any inmate with a temperature 100 degrees or more will not be permitted to return to the general population, will be segregated and examined by medical staff. Medical staff will consult with the on-call physician if indicated.
4. Every new arrestee processed had the following questions added to the intake interview.
a. Have you traveled outside the United States in the last 21 days?
b. Have you been exposed to anyone that has been diagnosed with the Coronavirus?
c. Have you experienced a cough in the last 21 days?
d. Have you experienced a temperature of 100 or higher degrees in the last 21 days?
e. Have you experienced trouble breathing in the last 21 days?
f. Any inmate responding yes to any of the questions will be placed in a single cell in Intake until further screened by Medical Staff.
5. Work Release programs have been reduced (no weekend work).
6. Inmate workforce crews (crews under the supervision of jail staff that work in the community) have been reduced.
7. Program staff are discussing with volunteers, that work with inmates, these new protocols. Where indicated, programs lead by volunteers are being suspended.
Effective March 13, 2020 at 2:00 pm family visitation is suspended until further notice. Inmates can maintain contact with family through email, telephone (debit and collect call) and writing letters.
MRRJ will continue to monitor guidance from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and make changes to operations as this guidance indicates.
