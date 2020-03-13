Feeling like May today, cooler this weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Feeling more like May today with temperatures much warmer than recent days with a gusty southwest wind. We will cool down tonight with a brisk breeze.
Cooler this weekend. More typical March weather for Saturday as clouds increase ahead of a weak weather maker. This storm system will produce some chilly rain showers Saturday night into Sunday morning. Cold enough for the higher elevations and Shenandoah Valley to perhaps see a little wet snow mix in. Precipitation will exit Sunday afternoon. Much cooler for the day.
More sun returns Monday with a small shower risk St. Patrick’s Day. Most areas will be dry.
Milder next Wednesday with more showers late next week.
Friday: A blend of clouds and sun. Breezy and mild for central VA. Highs in the 70s. Highs in the 60s for the Shenandoah Valley.
Friday night: Mainly clear. Lows upper 30s to lower 40s.
Saturday: Increasing clouds. Highs mostly in the 50s.
Saturday night: Rain showers arrive. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Sunday: Morning rain showers. Some wet snow may mix in over the higher elevations and the Shenandoah Valley. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 30s.
Monday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Small shower chance in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny and mild. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
Thursday: Increasing clouds. Showers most likely at night. Highs lower 60s.
