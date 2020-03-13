Doctors share how coronavirus can be treated

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - COVID-19 novel coronavirus is new, meaning no vaccines exist to prevent it and no antiviral medication to help treat it. To tackle infected patients, doctors say, requires going back to the basics.
Treatment for the virus will be limited to managing symptoms. Those symptoms can include cough, shortness of breath, and fever.
“So, some people have more of a cough, some people have more congestion, some people will have fever or not,” UVA Health’s Chief of Quality and Patient Safety Dr. Tracey Hoke said. “Really, it’s symptom treatment.”
Ibuprofen and acetaminophen can help manage a fever, while cough syrup will help ease cough symptoms and help breathing. Tried and true techniques like lots of rest, getting lots of electrolyte-rich fluids like Gatorade and Pedialyte, and even chicken noodle soup can all help ease symptoms.
“Things that your grandmother might have told you to do if you weren’t feeling well," Hoke explained.
Most will not be receiving treatment in the hospital. Even after testing positive, many will be sent home to ride out the sickness, with only the most serious cases remaining hospitalized for treatment.
“Many people who come for evaluation by their primary care doctor or are referred to our COVID-19 clinic might have a test but stay at home," Hoke explained. "In an effort to remove that exposure risk to the healthcare population, given that the hospital is probably one of the most vulnerable places to be.”
The disease is predominantly affecting the elderly population, and is especially dangerous for people with existing lung conditions. Those patients might require more intensive care than the average patient.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.