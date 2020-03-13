Decision on high school sports in Central Virginia still on hold

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - College sports for the winter and spring seasons have been cancelled, pretty much across the board, following the unprecedented decisions by the NCAA and major athletic conferences, due to the potential spread of coronavirus.
High School sports are in a much different situation from college.
The VHSL, for example, does not have the authority to cancel games, scrimmages, practices or limit travel for competing schools during the regular season, just at the state level.
Which means whether or not teams will be competing on the field this spring, is a local school board decision.
Albemarle High School athletic director Deb Tyson told NBC 29 Thursday night that there is no final decision from the county, and things are still being assessed.
She says county schools will have no games or practices through Monday, but beyond that, things are pending.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.