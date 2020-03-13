Cooler Weekend Ahead. Mainly Dry Saturday. Chilly Rain to Start Sunday

Sunshine Saturday will give way to more clouds, ahead of the next storm that will pass to our south. Cooler with highs in the 50s, more seasonable for March. Later Saturday night into Sunday morning, some chilly rain to develop. At the higher elevations, Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley, the rain may mix with and change to a period of some light snow, before ending later Sunday morning. An inch or so possible, mainly on grassy areas. Overall rain amounts, generally a quarter inch or less. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, with highs in the chilly 40s.