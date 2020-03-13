Cooler Weekend Ahead. Mainly Dry Saturday. Chilly Rain to Start Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cooler weekend on the way!
Sunshine Saturday will give way to more clouds, ahead of the next storm that will pass to our south. Cooler with highs in the 50s, more seasonable for March. Later Saturday night into Sunday morning, some chilly rain to develop. At the higher elevations, Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley, the rain may mix with and change to a period of some light snow, before ending later Sunday morning. An inch or so possible, mainly on grassy areas. Overall rain amounts, generally a quarter inch or less. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, with highs in the chilly 40s.
Temperatures will start to rebound Monday, with drier conditions expected. A few showers are possible on Saint Patrick’s Day Tuesday, highs back in the 60s. Temperatures will warm next week, with more rain chances expected for the late week.
Tonight: Mostly clear, chilly. Lows upper 30s to lower 40s.
Saturday: Clouds Increase, cooler. Highs in the 50s.
Saturday night: Rain showers arrive. Lows in the upper 30s to around 40.
Sunday: Morning rain. Some snow may mix in over the higher elevations and the Shenandoah Valley. Chilly. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 30s.
Monday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Tuesday: Variable clouds, milder. Few showers possible. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny and mild. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, warm. Showers most likely at night. Highs lower to mid 60s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, breezy, warm. Highs mid to upper 60s.
