College sports cancellations leaving UVa teams shy of goals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s basketball team celebrated the program’s first-ever national championship last season, as the Cavaliers beat Texas Tech 85-77 in overtime in Minneapolis.
UVa won’t be celebrating the Madness in March this year, nor will anyone else, after Thursday’s unprecedented announcements by the NCAA and major college athletic programs across the nation.
There will not be an NCAA Tournament this year.
College sports’ governing body has cancelled all Winter and Spring championships.
A press release from the NCAA stated, “The decision was made to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the coronavirus pandemic.”
UVa and the ACC also announced they would halt all athletic participation immediately, including games and practices.
The UVa men’s basketball team will not get a chance to defend its first-ever national championship.
The Cavaliers had rebounded from a difficult January to finish the season with eight-straight wins, and eleven of their last twelve.
Virginia had a record of 23-7 overall, and they were 15-5 in the ACC.
They had earned the Number-two seed in the conference tournament.
The Wahoos were hoping to bring home the tournament title for the fourth time in program history, and the third time in the last seven years, but the event was halted before the start of the quarterfinals round on Thursday.
The NCAA wrestling national championships were set to begin next week at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
UVA had six wrestlers who qualified.
Junior Jay Aiello was the Number-7 seed at 197-pounds.
Jack Mueller was the 4-seed at 125-pounds.
The senior was the national runner-up in the tournament last year.
He went 13-1 this season, with four pins, three technical falls, and three major decisions.
The Virginia men’s lacrosse team will not be able to defend its national championship.
The Cavaliers had a record of 4-2 through six game this season, and they were ranked #8 in the nation.
Senior attackman Michael Kraus has 240-points for his career, which is tied for 4th all-time at UVa, and 131-goals, which is the 7th most in program history.
He had a shot to become the all-time leader in both categories, with a full season.
The 17th-ranked Virginia women’s lacrosse team was scheduled to face #4 Syracuse at Klockner Stadium Thursday night..
UVa had a record of 5-3 overall, and 0-2 in conference play, after falling to top-ranked North Carolina, and #23 Duke.
Senior Sammy Mueller had scored 21-goals so far this season, to move into 6th place all-time at Virginia with 165-goals.
The UVa women’s tennis team had a record of 10-5 overall this season, and they were 4-3 in the ACC.
The Cavaliers are currently ranked #10 in the nation.
Virginia was ranked 9th earlier this season, which is tied for the team’s highest ranking since 2016.
The Wahoos were scheduled to face Northwestern in a neutral site match-up in Orlando this weekend.
The Virginia men’s tennis team opened the season as the 10th ranked team in the nation.
The Cavaliers are currently unranked, but they had won five-matches in a row to improve to 11-4 overall, and 2-1 in the ACC.
UVa was scheduled to travel to Blacksburg and take on the Hokies this weekend.
The Virginia baseball team had won ten of its last eleven games to move into the national rankings for the first time this season.
The 17th-ranked Wahoos took two of three games from NC State in their first ACC series of the season.
UVa went 13-2 during its fifteen-game homestand.
Freshman Chris Newell has a team-high .407 batting average, and he leads the 'Hoos with twenty RBI.
Virginia was scheduled to go on the road to face Pitt this weekend.
The UVa softball team was playing its first season in brand-new Palmer Park.
The Cavaliers got their first wins in the new park in their last games, as they swept a doubleheader against Bucknell.
Virginia started off the season strong, and they had a record of 10-12 heading into this weekend’s series at home against North Carolina.
The Cavaliers’ Jordan Scott was setting the mark in the triple jump this season.
The senior jumped a career-best 17.02 meters (55′10.25″) at the Tiger Paw Invitational in February.
The leap broke his own UVa and ACC record.
It’s the longest jump in the nation this season, and the 17th-best jump all-time in the NCAA.
He’s the only jumper in the nation to surpass 55-feet this season.
