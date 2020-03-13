City of Charlottesville declares local state of emergency due to coronavirus

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The City of Charlottesville today declared a local state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic Thursday. This comes after Governor Ralph Northam announced earlier in the day that Virginia is under a state of emergency.
The city's Emergency Management Coordinator Chief Andrew Baxter says this step will help maximize preparedness and make sure the entire community is as ready can be.
The declaration does for us is at the local level is it activates our emergency operations plan and part of that emergency operations plan, we will open up an emergency operations center,” Baxter said.
City council approved the state of emergency unanimously Thursday. The emergency operations plan includes the City of Charlottesville, Albemarle County and The University of Virginia working together to share information.
The declaration also allows the city to acquire necessary supplies quickly and solve problems in the community related to the virus.
“So what the community would expect if we have a confirmed case of COVID-19 in our area is a press release from the Thomas Jefferson Health District. We would be informed of that at the same time and take the appropriate steps,” Baxter said.
If the city does decide to shut down, plans are already being made.
“We have plans in place referred to as continuity of operations plan or coop plans. We have been working on and beginning to execute in the last few weeks. What that really does is identify the essential services of local government, the essential people needed to keep those services running and all the supports that are needed to provide for those activities."
The city also has succession plans in case a key official contracts the virus -- determining who would take over their duties. The state of emergency will remain in effect until city council passes a resolution to formally end it.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.