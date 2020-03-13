Charlottesville Parks & Rec cancellations, suspensions due to COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Parks & Recreation is canceling or suspending a number of activities and events due to concerns over COVID-19.
The department made its announcement Friday, March 13. The list of canceled events goes into effect Monday, March 16, and includes senior programs, field trips, and adaptive programs. Other events are being suspended until at least the end of the month.
Recreation centers and community housing sites, parks, trails, and Meadowcreek Golf Course will remain open for the time being.
Staff members will make a determination in the coming weeks if the suspended events will be able to resume at a later date, or will need to be cancelled altogether.
03/13/2020 Release from Charlottesville Parks & Recreation:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - Due to the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), Charlottesville Parks & Recreation will be canceling or suspending the following classes, programs and events effective Monday, March 16 until further notice.
Cancellations (effective March 16)
- Aquatic and Athletic programs currently in session
- Adaptive programs
- Senior programs
- Field Trips
- Key Indoor Market (3/14 and 3/21)
- Access Arts Annual Visual Arts Show (3/14)
- Picnic Shelter Rentals and Facility Rentals (for the next 30 days)
- Birthday Party Rentals (for the next 30 days)
- Personal Training and Private Lessons
Suspending (until at least March 31)
- Registered Classes/Programs beginning on Monday, March 16
- Sports Leagues beginning on Monday, March 16
Parks & Recreation staff will make a determination in the next few weeks if the suspended classes/programs will be able to resume at a later date or will need to be cancelled altogether.
CARE (Charlottesville Afterschool Program) located at Crow Recreation Center will operate 8:00 am - 5:30 pm on Monday March 16th.
Recreation Centers and Community Housing Sites will remain open as normal at this time but some specific programs at centers might be cancelled. Group fitness and Group Aquatic drop-in fitness classes will continue at Carver Recreation Center and Smith Aquatic & Fitness Center.
All parks, trails and Meadowcreek Golf Course will also remain open for the time being.
Parks & Recreation users are encouraged to assist in helping reduce the potential of spreading the virus by; staying home if you are not feeling well or sick, washing your hands with soap and hot water for 20 seconds, wiping down equipment after use and avoiding close contact with other users.
For customers affected by the cancellations or suspensions, they will receive additional information from Parks & Recreation regarding program updates and refund options.
Charlottesville Parks & Recreation apologizes for this disruption in service, but feel this is in the best interest of the community to help reduce the spread of the virus.
We will continue to post updates about facilities, classes/programs and events on our website at www.charlottesville.org/parksandrec and through our social media accounts. If you have questions, you can send an email to parksandrec@charlottesville.org or call (434) 970-3260.
