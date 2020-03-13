Charlottesville-based travel company postponing trips due to COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Worldstrides is postponing trips to all countries that are at a Level 3 warning from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Many European countries are on that list, drastically affecting the Charlottesville-based company’s ability to offer international tours.
Worldstrides says it is also working to postpone most domestic travel programs through April 12, and has set up a toll-free phone number at 888-963-8324.
NBC29 reached out for comment Friday, March 13, but Worldstrides Vice President of Communications Beth Campbell said that they “do not have the personnel on site or the bandwidth" to speak on camera at this time.
